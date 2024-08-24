Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Lifted by Zacks Research

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

