Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

JCI stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.