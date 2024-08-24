Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.85.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,997,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

