Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

