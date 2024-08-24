Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12).

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently -46.24%.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.