Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for DT Midstream, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.
DT Midstream stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 175,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
