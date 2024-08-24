Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut by Zacks Research

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,516,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.