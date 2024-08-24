Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.42) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.22 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

