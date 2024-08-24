Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

