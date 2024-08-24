Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 539,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

