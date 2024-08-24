Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Increased by Analyst

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluent in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Fluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

