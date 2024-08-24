Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Glaukos Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $67,460,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 43.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 372,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $15,065,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,740. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.