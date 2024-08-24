Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered by Analyst

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

