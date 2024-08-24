Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Metagenomi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

MGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Metagenomi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Metagenomi stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $3,165,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

