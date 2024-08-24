Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Increased by Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Loreen M. Spencer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares in the company, valued at $95,911.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $206,700. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

