Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.35 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,440,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

