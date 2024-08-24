Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

