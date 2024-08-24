Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increased by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

