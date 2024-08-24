Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on A. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of A stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.