Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.11

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.11 and traded as high as C$33.40. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 571,260 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

