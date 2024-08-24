Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:QIS opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies will post 0.0500278 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.