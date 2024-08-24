Rachael Powell Purchases 2,000 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Rachael Powell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$20.89 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of A$41,780.00 ($28,229.73).
SEEK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
SEEK Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.