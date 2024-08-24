Rachael Powell Purchases 2,000 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Rachael Powell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$20.89 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of A$41,780.00 ($28,229.73).

SEEK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.