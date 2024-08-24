Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.33 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth $73,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

