Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 5.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.33 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth $73,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.