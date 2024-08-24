Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 161.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $5,840,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $567,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 231.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

RL opened at $174.59 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

