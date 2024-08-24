Ralph Rondinone Sells 1,271 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $10,206.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $262,757.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 95,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

