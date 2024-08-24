Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 6.9%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.45. 88,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 744,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.