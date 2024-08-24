Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 426.60 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.48). 382,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 541,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.20 ($5.30).

Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raspberry Pi news, insider Eben Upton CBE sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.65), for a total value of £108,750 ($141,307.17).

