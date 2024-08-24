Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.80 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.