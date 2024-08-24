Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.65% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,716,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

