Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

