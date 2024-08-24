Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BST opened at $35.21 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
