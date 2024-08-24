Raymond James & Associates Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of CarGurus worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 314.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

