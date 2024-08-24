Raymond James & Associates Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.75% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

