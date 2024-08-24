Raymond James & Associates Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,121 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.