Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $90.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.