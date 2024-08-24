Raymond James & Associates Takes $16.99 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,986,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Solventum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.