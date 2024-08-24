Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 8.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

