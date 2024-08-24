Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.39 Million Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 850,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 551,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

