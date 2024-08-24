Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,988.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,724.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,639.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,029.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,063.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.