Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 63,104 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.