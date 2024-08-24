Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.63 and last traded at $60.64. Approximately 597,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,037,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

