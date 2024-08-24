Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $300.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

