Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider David Senior Sells 39,568 Shares of Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £52,229.76 ($67,866.11).
Redcentric Price Performance
Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Friday. Redcentric plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.50 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. The company has a market capitalization of £208.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,560.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.51.
Redcentric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redcentric
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.