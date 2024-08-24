RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $9.02 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $278.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

