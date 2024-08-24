Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

RF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,620.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

