Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.21. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Regis Resources Trading Up 3.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
