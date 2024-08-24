Rein Arnold Lehari Sells 44,400 Shares of Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$60,828.00.

Global Atomic Stock Up 8.3 %

Global Atomic stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$326.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62. Global Atomic Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lowered Global Atomic from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Global Atomic Company Profile

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

