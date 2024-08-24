Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,456.60

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,456.60 ($44.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,520 ($45.74). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,499 ($45.47), with a volume of 1,112,573 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($43.24).
Relx Price Performance
Relx Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
