Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Relx Stock Up 0.4 %

RELX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. Relx has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $47.42.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 143.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Relx by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 19,518.5% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

