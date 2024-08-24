Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
RELX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. Relx has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $47.42.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
