Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.98

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.98 and traded as high as $34.74. Renasant shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 962,770 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

